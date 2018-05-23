U.S. Small Business Administration approves disaster assistance loans for Kentucky counties

The U.S. Small Business Administration has approved disaster assistance loans for several counties, in Kentucky.

Heavy flooding affected areas of the commonwealth from February 21st through March 21st. The small business administration will make low-interest disaster loans available to homeowners, renters and business owners, who sustained damage during the approved time period.

In addition to hart, counties included in the SBA declaration are Hardin, Jefferson, Breckinridge, Bullitt, Grayson, Larue, Meade, Nelson, Oldham, Shelby and Spencer.