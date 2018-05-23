T.C. Cherry Elementary School receives prestigious honor

Today was the last day of school for students at T.C. Cherry and a day of celebration.

Students, parents, and teachers filled the gym at T.C. Cherry Elementary School to celebrate officially receiving lighthouse status. The school is a leader in Me school. That means the school integrates leadership into daily learning activities by using Stephan Covey's 7 Habits of Highly Effective People.

"They have made some wildly important goals this year and they met their goals. So they worked very hard. So this is a very prestigious honor. It's not just handed out to any school." says Liz Brewer, a leader in me coach.

Lighthouse status is the highest honor for a leader in me school. In order for a school to reach lighthouse status... students, teachers, and staff have many requirements they have to meet. The school has been working towards lighthouse status for the past seven years and now finally the hard work paid off.

"You know, the journey has been the most satisfying. I mean the end result is fantastic, but the fact that we have accomplished this together and that we implemented a plan and that is what I think is the neatest piece about this. It wasn't just a couple of students or a couple of staff members. It took all of us. It took every single one us to make this happen." says Kory Twyman, the school's principal.

T.C. Cherry is the third school in the Bowling Green Independent School District to earn lighthouse status since 2014.