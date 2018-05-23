Three Horse Cave residents accused of vandalizing vehicles with a sling-shot

Three are behinds bar in the Hart County Jail following a series of vandalized vehicles in the Horse Cave community.

Kentucky State Police trooper tells WNKY, “It appears all the homeowners and residences were targeted randomly.”

On the morning of Saturday, May 19th, Kentucky State Police say several Horse Cave residents woke up to vandalized vehicles.

“Most of the vehicles had glass breakage,” Trooper Hodges says, “but there was not entry made into them.”

A total of 11 vehicles were vandalized, including a KSP patrol car which had the drivers side rear window busted out.

Through investigation on Tuesday, May 22nd, troopers obtained surveillance footage of three individuals purchasing a sling shot at a Glasgow store.

Those shown in the video—Mykah Stone, 18, Lamessia Evans, 20, and Chavez Reed, 24, were all arrested following interviews on the incidents and lodged in the Hart County Jail.

The accused are facing three counts of criminal mischief second-degree by KSP and four counts of the same by the Horse Cave Police Department, for a total of seven Class A misdemeanors each.

Troopers say it’s believed the accused used the sling-shot purchased in Glasgow to carry out the crimes.