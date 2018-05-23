Glasgow PD & Barren County Sheriff's Office honor their fallen

The month of May is a time for law enforcement agencies all over the world to hold memorial services.

During these services, those who have fallen in the line of duty are recognized, their legacies left behind celebrated.

One Police Department and Sheriff's Office joined together to honor those who have died from their respective departments.

The Glasgow Police Department and the Barren County Sheriff's Office held their joint Law Enforcement Memorial service.

At 11:00 AM, current Glasgow Officers, families of the fallen and Government Officials gathered to pay their respects.

As the flags were raised half-staff, a prayer was said and wreaths were placed with photos of those who have died.

This was done by the Glasgow Police Honor Guard: OFC. S. Fields, SGT. T. Flatt and CPL. J. McGuire.

In today's memorial service, two Glasgow Police Officers and three Barren County Sheriff Deputies were recognized.

The Police Officers: Marshall Collins and Robert Thurman.

The Sheriff's Deputies: Rusty Anderson, Bullwayne Braham and Ernest Franklin.

The service began with a welcome from Glasgow Police Chief Guy Howie, who we spoke to before the service.

He tells us regardless of the negativity surrounding police in the news, their precarious service is for the love of people.

Barren County Sheriff Kent Keen also made remarks earlier in the service, and spoke with us live.

His message was sacrifice, and that every officer and deputy makes the choice to risk their lives to be the line between good and evil.

The wreaths will remain outside the Glasgow Police Department for the majority of the day.

But the memory, sacrifice and service of the fallen officers and deputies will live on forever.

Thank you to the brave men and women who still serve, and to those who have died so that we can live.