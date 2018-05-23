Free fishing weekend in June at Kentucky community parks - WNKY.com | SoKY Community, Events, Weather

Free fishing weekend in June at Kentucky community parks

Kentucky -

The Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife resources says the state will host a free fishing weekend the first weekend in June. A statement from the agency says residents and non-residents can fish on Kentucky waters June 2nd and 3rd without a license or permit, but there will still be limits on the number and size of fish that can be kept.

Several community parks around the state are planning special events such as fishing derbies to attract children and families.

Most ask you bring your own bait and fishing equipment, though some do have a limited amount of loaner poles.

The weekend also includes free use of U.S. Forest Service Boat Ramps outside of developed campgrounds at Cave Run Lake or Laurel River Lake.

