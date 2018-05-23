Company bringing distribution facility, jobs to Bowling Green

The first patch of dirt was turned today on American Leather Direct's newest Bowling Green distribution facility. The Central Avenue location will be over 46,000 square feet, cost around $2.8 million, and will bring 11 new jobs to the county.

American Leather Direct was formed in 2010 and specializes in producing and selling high-quality leather for a variety of industries.

The CEO of the company says in a release, "we have chosen to invest and expand in Bowling Green not only because of the growth potential but also because of the community."

Officials from Warren County, the city of Bowling Green and the Bowling Green Area Chamber of Commerce celebrated the groundbreaking of Warren County's latest business venture this morning.