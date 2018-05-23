Three arrested and charged with criminal mischief in Horse Cave - WNKY.com | SoKY Community, Events, Weather

WNKY News

Three arrested and charged with criminal mischief in Horse Cave

Posted: Updated:
Horse Cave, KY -

We've now learned that three people are behind bars this morning after being arrested this morning for allegedly committing serious crimes. 18-year-old Mykah Stone, 20-year-old Lamessia Evans and 24-year-old Chavez Reed were all arrested on Tuesday afternoon and are being charged with multiple counts of criminal mischief. This comes following the vandalism of eleven vehicles, including a KSP patrol car. The crimes happened in the Horse Cave community between Friday, May 18th and Saturday the 19th. All three suspects are being charged with seven counts of second degree criminal mischief and are being held in the Hart County Detention Center.

Powered by Frankly

325 Emmett Ave
Bowling Green, KY 42101

General Phone: 270-781- 2140

Can't find something?

Home

Weather

SoKY Sunrise

Radar & SoKY

Program Guide

Powered by WorldNow
All content ©Copyright 2000 - 2017 WNKY. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.