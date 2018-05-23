KY teacher defeats House Majority Leader in primaries

A high school math teacher defeated the Republican Majority Leader of the Kentucky House of Representatives on Tuesday in a primary election following waves of education protests at state capitols. Travis Brenda narrowly defeated State Rep. Jonathan Shell, who just two years ago was credited with being a vital component in the first GOP takeover of the Kentucky House of Representatives in almost 100 years. But, voters turned on Shell for his role in writing a new state law that moved all future teachers into a hybrid pension system. Lawmakers passed it on one of the last days of the legislative session hurrying it through the process so fast that it was never available for the public to read before the vote.