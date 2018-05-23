Former self-employed musician wins Kentucky's Second Congressional District Democratic nomination

Kentucky's Second Congressional District has declared a Democratic nomination winner. Hank Linderman, a former self-employed musician has won the nomination. Linderman narrowly defeated Brian Pedigo, Rane Sessions, and Grant Short. According to the Washington Post, Linderman is a record producer who has worked with bands including Chicago and The Eagles. Linderman will now face representative Brett Guthrie, a Republican who ran unopposed in the primaries. The Second Congressional District includes Barren, Edmonson, Warren and Hart Counties.