Kentucky officials warn that tick season has officially begun

Tick season is officially underway here in Kentucky.

The Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources and the Kentucky Department of Public Health are reminding people to take precautions against tick bites, which can transmit serious and potentially deadly illnesses. While incidences of tick-borne disease in the state remain low, outdoor enthusiasts can never be too prepared for a potential encounter with ticks.

It's important for people to remember these four steps: protect, check, remove and watch.

