BG man sentenced to 25 years in prison for 2016 murder

A Bowling Green man is sentenced for his role in a shooting death two years ago.

Rudy Villarreal, 48, entered an Alford plea this morning in Warren County Circuit Court to murder and tampering with physical evidence. The two charges carry a total of 25 years in prison without the chance of parole for 17 years.

Warren County Commonwealth Attorney Chris Cohron explains, “an Alford plea is a measure by which a defendant can enter a plea of guilty however they do not agree with all the facts of the case, however they do acknowledge there’s a sufficient factual basis that a jury could find them guilty.”

According to the arrest citation, on April 26, 2016, Bowling Green police responded to shots fired at an apartment complex on the McGregor Court.

Officers located a man by the name of Christopher Ramirez with multiple gunshot wounds who stated Villarreal was the one who shot him.

“Mr. Villarreal and Mr. Ramirez were actually friends,” Cohron says, “there was a dispute that arose between the two of them where Mr. Villarreal arrived at Mr. Ramirez’ residence and unfortunately decided to use deadly force. After a brief stand-off, Mr. Villarreal admitted to authorities that after shooting Mr. Ramirez in the Bowling Green city limits, he tossed the murder weapon out of the window of a vehicle while fleeing from the scene.”

Villarreal was originally accused of murder, tampering with physical evidence, and burglary. However, as a part of his plea and the fact the burglary charge would not affect his parole, that charge was dropped.