Bowling Green Area Chamber of Commerce holds awards ceremony - WNKY.com | SoKY Community, Events, Weather

Bowling Green Area Chamber of Commerce holds awards ceremony

Warren County, KY -

The Bowling Green Area Chamber of Commerce held their annual excellence awards ceremony today naming award winners in several categories.

The 2018 Administrative Professional of the Year Award went to Kendra Lewis, an executive assistant at Life Skills Incorporated, and the 2018 Young Athena Award was given to Jennifer Oaks, the sales manager at Liberty Printing. The Young Athena Award is presented to a young woman who has emerged as a leader in the professional community.

Today's luncheon was held at the Knicely Conference Center. Congratulations to the winners. 

