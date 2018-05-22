Judges tosses BG attorney off of Madden case, murder trial postponed

Allen Circuit Judge Janet Crocker Tuesday afternoon disqualified Bowling Green attorney Travis Lock from defending Timothy Madden in the 2015 murder and sexual assault case of 7-year-old Gabbi Doolin.

“That is not what we wanted,” Allen County Commonwealth’s Attorney Clint Willis said after the hearing. “We have never requested this. That’s about the last thing we wanted to happen. Now I’ve got to wait for a new set of attorneys to get up to speed. When you are talking about delaying justice for victims, it’s hard on them. The victim’s family handled it the best they could under the circumstances but you can only take so much.”

Crocker’s Tuesday decision comes after a May 4 court hearing in which Lock asked for access to funding for mitigation experts, money that is available only to attorneys who work for the Department of Public Advocacy or for attorneys who agree to represent a client for free.

Lock has been given 30 days to hand over his case file to the Department of Public Advocacy.

Another hearing is scheduled for June 19. A jury trial previously scheduled for July will now have to be reset.