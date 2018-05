A primary race that many are keeping a close eye on here in Kentucky is the Democratic Primary for County Clerk in Rowan County.

A gay man who was sent to jail after the current clerk, Kim Davis, denied him a marriage license in 2015, is running in that primary. If David Ermold wins, he will face Davis, the Republican incumbent, in November.

Hollywood is also getting involved in this race. Susan Sarandon and Amy Schumer have both donated to Ermold's campaign.