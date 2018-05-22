Edmonson County Primary Elections - WNKY.com | SoKY Community, Events, Weather

WNKY News

Edmonson County Primary Elections

Posted: Updated:

TOTALS AS OF 8:00PM TUESDAY, MAY 22, 2018.

REPUBLICAN PARTY PRIMARY ELECTION

State Representative | 19th Representative District

Candidate

 Votes
Michael Lee Meredith 1,669
Brian Kent Strow 771

Sheriff

Candidate Votes
Amanda Faye Coniglio 978
Kenneth R. Heath 138
Shane A. Doyle 1,362

Magistrate | 1st Magisterial District

Candidate Votes
Bobby Poteet 31
Danny Goins 224
Bennie "Buck" Simmons 245

Constable | 2nd Magisterial District

Candidate Votes
Tim Skees 91
Keith Hogan 67
Travis W. Madison 269

Magistrate | 4th Magisterial District

Candidate Votes
Huey Vincent 191
Edd Rich 222

Magistrate | 5th Magisterial District

Candidate Votes
Josh Casey 123
Johnny Brooks 248

Magistrate | 6th Magisterial District

Candidate Votes
Todd Vincent 174
James C. Vincent 202
Joshua Vincent 102

DEMOCRATIC PARTY PRIMARY ELECTION

2nd Congressional District | United States Representative in Congress (County Totals)

Candidate Votes
Rane Elr Olivia Sessions 71
Grant Short 61
Hank Linderman 109
Brian Pedigo 208

State Representative | 19th Representative District

Candidate Votes
Daniel Wayne Johnson 169
Jacob K. Moore 132
William "Bill" Fishback 171

Sheriff

Candidate Votes
Charles Pendleton 289
Pay Haycraft 208

