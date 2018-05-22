Edmonson County Primary Elections

TOTALS AS OF 8:00PM TUESDAY, MAY 22, 2018.
REPUBLICAN PARTY PRIMARY ELECTION
State Representative | 19th Representative District
|
Candidate
|Votes
|Michael Lee Meredith
|1,669
|Brian Kent Strow
|771
Sheriff
|Candidate
|Votes
|Amanda Faye Coniglio
|978
|Kenneth R. Heath
|138
|Shane A. Doyle
|1,362
Magistrate | 1st Magisterial District
|Candidate
|Votes
|Bobby Poteet
|31
|Danny Goins
|224
|Bennie "Buck" Simmons
|245
Constable | 2nd Magisterial District
|Candidate
|Votes
|Tim Skees
|91
|Keith Hogan
|67
|Travis W. Madison
|269
Magistrate | 4th Magisterial District
|Candidate
|Votes
|Huey Vincent
|191
|Edd Rich
|222
Magistrate | 5th Magisterial District
|Candidate
|Votes
|Josh Casey
|123
|Johnny Brooks
|248
Magistrate | 6th Magisterial District
|Candidate
|Votes
|Todd Vincent
|174
|James C. Vincent
|202
|Joshua Vincent
|102
DEMOCRATIC PARTY PRIMARY ELECTION
2nd Congressional District | United States Representative in Congress (County Totals)
|Candidate
|Votes
|Rane Elr Olivia Sessions
|71
|Grant Short
|61
|Hank Linderman
|109
|Brian Pedigo
|208
State Representative | 19th Representative District
|Candidate
|Votes
|Daniel Wayne Johnson
|169
|Jacob K. Moore
|132
|William "Bill" Fishback
|171
Sheriff
|Candidate
|Votes
|Charles Pendleton
|289
|Pay Haycraft
|208