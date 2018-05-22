Edmonson County Primary Elections

TOTALS AS OF 8:00PM TUESDAY, MAY 22, 2018.

REPUBLICAN PARTY PRIMARY ELECTION

State Representative | 19th Representative District

Candidate Votes Michael Lee Meredith 1,669 Brian Kent Strow 771

Sheriff

Candidate Votes Amanda Faye Coniglio 978 Kenneth R. Heath 138 Shane A. Doyle 1,362

Magistrate | 1st Magisterial District

Candidate Votes Bobby Poteet 31 Danny Goins 224 Bennie "Buck" Simmons 245

Constable | 2nd Magisterial District

Candidate Votes Tim Skees 91 Keith Hogan 67 Travis W. Madison 269

Magistrate | 4th Magisterial District

Candidate Votes Huey Vincent 191 Edd Rich 222

Magistrate | 5th Magisterial District

Candidate Votes Josh Casey 123 Johnny Brooks 248

Magistrate | 6th Magisterial District

Candidate Votes Todd Vincent 174 James C. Vincent 202 Joshua Vincent 102

DEMOCRATIC PARTY PRIMARY ELECTION

2nd Congressional District | United States Representative in Congress (County Totals)

Candidate Votes Rane Elr Olivia Sessions 71 Grant Short 61 Hank Linderman 109 Brian Pedigo 208

State Representative | 19th Representative District

Candidate Votes Daniel Wayne Johnson 169 Jacob K. Moore 132 William "Bill" Fishback 171

Sheriff