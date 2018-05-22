Barren County Primary Elections - WNKY.com | SoKY Community, Events, Weather

WNKY News

Barren County Primary Elections

Posted: Updated:

Totals as of 9:00pm Tuesday, May 22, 2018.

REPUBLICAN PARTY PRIMARY ELECTION

2nd Congressional District | County Judge/Executive

Candidate

 Votes
Gary R. Tilghman 1,707
Freddie Joe Wilkerson 1,108

County Clerk

Candidate Votes
Larry D. Hammer 1,113
Helena Chase Birdwell 1,757

Jailer

Candidate Vote
Aaron A. Bennett 1,671
Aaron M. Shirley 1,071

Constable | 3rd Magisterial District

Candidate Votes
James Frederick Seeley 134
Charles David Bunch 262

Magistrate | 5th Magisterial District

Candidate Votes
Mark Bowman 219
Eric Spillman 185

DEMOCRATIC PARTY PRIMARY ELECTION

2nd Congressional District | United States Representative in Congress (County Totals)

Candidate Votes
Rane Elr Olivia Sessions 398
Grant Short 407
Hank Linderman 384
Brian Pedigo 1,673

Jailer

Candidate Votes
Tracy Bellamy 2,028
Justin G. Kirkpatrick 889
Lloyd Bean, Jr. 442

Coroner

Candidate Votes
Jason Forbis 940
Timothy O. Gibson 2,383

Magistrate | 1st Magisterial District

Candidate Votes
Scotty Mitchell 195
John Richard Benningfield 188

Constable | 4th Magisterial District

Candidate

 Votes
Russ Mosier 70
Gary Allen Thomas 228
Charles E. Shaw 195

Magistrate | 5th Magisterial District

Candidate Votes
Chris Beckham 156
Beverly Bradshaw Harbison 196
Samuel Kenneth Gray 209

Magistrate | 6th Magisterial District

Candidate Votes
Sammy Monroe 73
Charles Allen 265
Candice Overstreet 110
Billy Hampton 130
Gary Minor 50

Constable | 6th Magisterial District

Candidate Votes
Sam Compton 144
Jason Logsdon 394
Powered by Frankly

325 Emmett Ave
Bowling Green, KY 42101

General Phone: 270-781- 2140

Can't find something?

Home

Weather

SoKY Sunrise

Radar & SoKY

Program Guide

Powered by WorldNow
All content ©Copyright 2000 - 2017 WNKY. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.