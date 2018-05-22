Barren County Primary Elections

Totals as of 9:00pm Tuesday, May 22, 2018.

REPUBLICAN PARTY PRIMARY ELECTION

2nd Congressional District | County Judge/Executive

Candidate Votes Gary R. Tilghman 1,707 Freddie Joe Wilkerson 1,108

County Clerk

Candidate Votes Larry D. Hammer 1,113 Helena Chase Birdwell 1,757

Jailer

Candidate Vote Aaron A. Bennett 1,671 Aaron M. Shirley 1,071

Constable | 3rd Magisterial District

Candidate Votes James Frederick Seeley 134 Charles David Bunch 262

Magistrate | 5th Magisterial District

Candidate Votes Mark Bowman 219 Eric Spillman 185

DEMOCRATIC PARTY PRIMARY ELECTION

2nd Congressional District | United States Representative in Congress (County Totals)

Candidate Votes Rane Elr Olivia Sessions 398 Grant Short 407 Hank Linderman 384 Brian Pedigo 1,673

Jailer

Candidate Votes Tracy Bellamy 2,028 Justin G. Kirkpatrick 889 Lloyd Bean, Jr. 442

Coroner

Candidate Votes Jason Forbis 940 Timothy O. Gibson 2,383

Magistrate | 1st Magisterial District

Candidate Votes Scotty Mitchell 195 John Richard Benningfield 188

Constable | 4th Magisterial District

Candidate Votes Russ Mosier 70 Gary Allen Thomas 228 Charles E. Shaw 195

Magistrate | 5th Magisterial District

Candidate Votes Chris Beckham 156 Beverly Bradshaw Harbison 196 Samuel Kenneth Gray 209

Magistrate | 6th Magisterial District

Candidate Votes Sammy Monroe 73 Charles Allen 265 Candice Overstreet 110 Billy Hampton 130 Gary Minor 50

Constable | 6th Magisterial District