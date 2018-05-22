Barren County Primary Elections

Totals as of 9:00pm Tuesday, May 22, 2018.
REPUBLICAN PARTY PRIMARY ELECTION
2nd Congressional District | County Judge/Executive
|
Candidate
|Votes
|Gary R. Tilghman
|1,707
|Freddie Joe Wilkerson
|1,108
County Clerk
|Candidate
|Votes
|Larry D. Hammer
|1,113
|Helena Chase Birdwell
|1,757
Jailer
|Candidate
|Vote
|Aaron A. Bennett
|1,671
|Aaron M. Shirley
|1,071
Constable | 3rd Magisterial District
|Candidate
|Votes
|James Frederick Seeley
|134
|Charles David Bunch
|262
Magistrate | 5th Magisterial District
|Candidate
|Votes
|Mark Bowman
|219
|Eric Spillman
|185
DEMOCRATIC PARTY PRIMARY ELECTION
2nd Congressional District | United States Representative in Congress (County Totals)
|Candidate
|Votes
|Rane Elr Olivia Sessions
|398
|Grant Short
|407
|Hank Linderman
|384
|Brian Pedigo
|1,673
Jailer
|Candidate
|Votes
|Tracy Bellamy
|2,028
|Justin G. Kirkpatrick
|889
|Lloyd Bean, Jr.
|442
Coroner
|Candidate
|Votes
|Jason Forbis
|940
|Timothy O. Gibson
|2,383
Magistrate | 1st Magisterial District
|Candidate
|Votes
|Scotty Mitchell
|195
|John Richard Benningfield
|188
Constable | 4th Magisterial District
|
Candidate
|Votes
|Russ Mosier
|70
|Gary Allen Thomas
|228
|Charles E. Shaw
|195
Magistrate | 5th Magisterial District
|Candidate
|Votes
|Chris Beckham
|156
|Beverly Bradshaw Harbison
|196
|Samuel Kenneth Gray
|209
Magistrate | 6th Magisterial District
|Candidate
|Votes
|Sammy Monroe
|73
|Charles Allen
|265
|Candice Overstreet
|110
|Billy Hampton
|130
|Gary Minor
|50
Constable | 6th Magisterial District
|Candidate
|Votes
|Sam Compton
|144
|Jason Logsdon
|394