Warren County Primary Elections

Totals as of 9:03pm Tuesday, May 22, 2018.

REPUBLICAN PRIMARY ELECTION

State Senator | 32nd Senatorial District

Candidate Votes Darrell Traughber 3,150 Mike Wilson 4,877

State Representative | 17th Representative District

Candidate Votes Michael A. "Mike" Wilson 729 Steve Sheldon 1,992 David M. Graham 605 Joey Franzell 35

State Representative | 19th Representative District

Candidate Votes Michael Lee Meredith 1,152 Brian Kent Strow 737

State Representative | 20th Representative District

Candidate Votes Troy Brooks 347 Todd R. Alcott 766 Benjamin T. Lawson 923

Sheriff

Candidate Votes Ron Ford 904 Brett Hightower 4,111 Shawn Helbig 2,919

Constable | 1st Magisterial District

Candidate Votes Ken Burch 736 Donnie W. Wilson 571

Constable | 4th Magisterial District

Candidate Votes Jimmy L. Myers 442 Rick Bruce 818

Magistrate | 5th Magisterial District

Candidate Votes Joe Akers 542 Jeffrey R. Naftel 317

Magistrate | 6th Magisterial District

Candidate Votes Ron Cummings 1,139 Dewayne Thompson 633 Alex Gabbard 411

DEMOCRATIC PRIMARY ELECTION

2nd Congressional District | United States Representative in Congress (County Totals)

Candidate Votes Rane Elr Olivia Sessions 1,590 Grant Short 923 Hank Linderman 1,540 Brian Pedigo 3,025

State Representative | 19th Representative District

Candidate Votes Daniel Wayne Johnson 465 Jacob K. Moore 386 William "Bill" Fishback 1,057

State Representative | 20th Representative District

Candidate Votes Brian "Slim" Nash 281 Eldon John Renaud 208 Rick DuBose 878 Patti Minter 1,333 Ashlea Shepherd Porter 360

Magistrate | 4th Magisterial District

Candidate Votes Mike Clay 607 Anthony Stidham 731

Constable | 5th Magisterial District

Candidate Votes Matthew K. King 359 Jerry R. Young 719

Magistrate | 6th Magisterial District