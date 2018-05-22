Warren County Primary Elections

Totals as of 9:03pm Tuesday, May 22, 2018.
REPUBLICAN PRIMARY ELECTION
State Senator | 32nd Senatorial District
|
Candidate
|Votes
|Darrell Traughber
|3,150
|Mike Wilson
|4,877
State Representative | 17th Representative District
|Candidate
|Votes
|Michael A. "Mike" Wilson
|729
|Steve Sheldon
|1,992
|David M. Graham
|605
|Joey Franzell
|35
State Representative | 19th Representative District
|Candidate
|Votes
|Michael Lee Meredith
|1,152
|Brian Kent Strow
|737
State Representative | 20th Representative District
|Candidate
|Votes
|Troy Brooks
|347
|Todd R. Alcott
|766
|Benjamin T. Lawson
|923
Sheriff
|Candidate
|Votes
|Ron Ford
|904
|Brett Hightower
|4,111
|Shawn Helbig
|2,919
Constable | 1st Magisterial District
|Candidate
|Votes
|Ken Burch
|736
|Donnie W. Wilson
|571
Constable | 4th Magisterial District
|Candidate
|Votes
|Jimmy L. Myers
|442
|Rick Bruce
|818
Magistrate | 5th Magisterial District
|Candidate
|Votes
|Joe Akers
|542
|Jeffrey R. Naftel
|317
Magistrate | 6th Magisterial District
|Candidate
|Votes
|Ron Cummings
|1,139
|Dewayne Thompson
|633
|Alex Gabbard
|411
DEMOCRATIC PRIMARY ELECTION
2nd Congressional District | United States Representative in Congress (County Totals)
|
Candidate
|Votes
|Rane Elr Olivia Sessions
|1,590
|Grant Short
|923
|Hank Linderman
|1,540
|Brian Pedigo
|3,025
State Representative | 19th Representative District
|Candidate
|Votes
|Daniel Wayne Johnson
|465
|Jacob K. Moore
|386
|William "Bill" Fishback
|1,057
State Representative | 20th Representative District
|Candidate
|Votes
|Brian "Slim" Nash
|281
|Eldon John Renaud
|208
|Rick DuBose
|878
|Patti Minter
|1,333
|Ashlea Shepherd Porter
|360
Magistrate | 4th Magisterial District
|Candidate
|Votes
|Mike Clay
|607
|Anthony Stidham
|731
Constable | 5th Magisterial District
|Candidate
|Votes
|Matthew K. King
|359
|Jerry R. Young
|719
Magistrate | 6th Magisterial District
|Candidate
|Votes
|Gary Dale Chaffin, Jr.
|753
|Robert Donoho
|957