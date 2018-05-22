Warren County Primary Elections - WNKY.com | SoKY Community, Events, Weather

Warren County Primary Elections

Totals as of 9:03pm Tuesday, May 22, 2018.

REPUBLICAN PRIMARY ELECTION

State Senator | 32nd Senatorial District

Candidate

 Votes
Darrell Traughber 3,150
Mike Wilson 4,877

State Representative | 17th Representative District

Candidate Votes
Michael A. "Mike" Wilson 729
Steve Sheldon 1,992
David M. Graham 605
Joey Franzell 35

State Representative | 19th Representative District

Candidate Votes
Michael Lee Meredith 1,152
Brian Kent Strow 737

State Representative | 20th Representative District

Candidate Votes
Troy Brooks 347
Todd R. Alcott 766
Benjamin T. Lawson 923

Sheriff 

Candidate Votes
Ron Ford 904
Brett Hightower 4,111
Shawn Helbig 2,919

Constable | 1st Magisterial District

Candidate Votes
Ken Burch 736
Donnie W. Wilson 571

Constable | 4th Magisterial District

Candidate Votes
Jimmy L. Myers 442
Rick Bruce 818

Magistrate | 5th Magisterial District

Candidate Votes
Joe Akers 542
Jeffrey R. Naftel 317

Magistrate | 6th Magisterial District

Candidate Votes
Ron Cummings 1,139
Dewayne Thompson 633
Alex Gabbard 411

DEMOCRATIC PRIMARY ELECTION

2nd Congressional District | United States Representative in Congress (County Totals)

Candidate

 Votes
Rane Elr Olivia Sessions 1,590
Grant Short 923
Hank Linderman 1,540
Brian Pedigo 3,025

State Representative | 19th Representative District

Candidate Votes
Daniel Wayne Johnson 465
Jacob K. Moore 386
William "Bill" Fishback 1,057

State Representative | 20th Representative District

Candidate Votes
Brian "Slim" Nash 281
Eldon John Renaud 208
Rick DuBose 878
Patti Minter 1,333
Ashlea Shepherd Porter 360

Magistrate | 4th Magisterial District

Candidate Votes
Mike Clay 607
Anthony Stidham 731

Constable | 5th Magisterial District

Candidate Votes
Matthew K. King 359
Jerry R. Young 719

Magistrate | 6th Magisterial District

Candidate Votes
Gary Dale Chaffin, Jr. 753
Robert Donoho 957
