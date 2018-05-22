Alabama teen accused of distributing child porn - WNKY.com | SoKY Community, Events, Weather

Alabama teen accused of distributing child porn

Posted: Updated:
By Deborah Highland, News Director
Bowling Green, KY -

An Alabama man was served Monday with a Warren County grand jury indictment charging him with 38 counts of distribution of matter portraying sexual performance by a minor.

Russell Lunsford, 19, of Alexander City. Ala. was indicted March 7.

After the indictment was issued, Lunsford’s attorney contacted Warren County Commonwealth’s Attorney Chris Cohron and made arrangements for his client to be brought to Warren Circuit Court, Cohron said.

Court records show Lunsford was arraigned Monday.

“This investigation was originated by the Kentucky State Police Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force via an internet complaint,” Cohron told WNKY Tuesday.

“It’s always important to prosecute these cases aggressively to avoid these individuals escalating to contact offenses against children,” Cohron said about these types of cases in general. “Child pornography is nothing but video recordings of sexual abuse of children.

“The cases worked by the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force of the Kentucky State Police are only limited by the resources that are allocated. We are hopeful to expand the number of these cases we will handle in the future,” Cohron said.

