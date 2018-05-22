Inmate escapes from Edmonson County Courthouse - WNKY.com | SoKY Community, Events, Weather

Inmate escapes from Edmonson County Courthouse

Edmonson County, KY -

An inmate escapes from the Edmonson County Courthouse. 21-year-old Michael Snyder is currently facing theft by unlawful taking and flagrant non-support charges, and after Monday's stunt also, resisting arrest, 2nd-degree fleeing or evading police, and 3rd-degree escape.

Brownsville police report Snyder fled on foot from the jailers custody while outside the courthouse around 4:30 pm.

He was apprehended a short time later at the city park, thanks to a few bystanders tips...and a tackle by both the city constable and a Sheriff's deputy.

Snyder was treated at the hospital for he injuries he claimed to have sustained during the incident, and then sent by to the Hardin County Detention Center.

