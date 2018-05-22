Kentucky's credit score drops - WNKY.com | SoKY Community, Events, Weather

Kentucky's credit score drops

The state of Kentucky's credit rating got cut again, meaning more money could come out of your pocket in the near future. According to the Lexington Herald-Leader, Standard and Poor's has dropped the state's credit rating as the state prepares to borrow $281 million on the bond market. S and P is one of the nation's three major ratings agencies and they cut the rating from an A+ to just an A. This rating is likely to mean a higher interest rate for Kentucky taxpayers. S and P said that the state continually fails to understand how much it needs to pay for services and it does not set aside enough money for adequate reserves.

