Houchens Industries kicks off fundraiser to benefit local nonprofit

This past weekend, the Center for Courageous Kids hosted its 4th Annual 6K at Covington Woods Park in Bowling Green. Over 250 participants attended the event. The CCK's mission is to enhance and empower the lives of children battling serious illnesses. Also starting today, the Center is partnering with Houchens Industries for the 7th Annual Mobile Program. The program gives customers an opportunity to donate one dollar when they checkout at various businesses in the south central Kentucky area. The program will run today through June 24th.