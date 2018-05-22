Corinth without water after pipe leak - WNKY.com | SoKY Community, Events, Weather

WNKY News

Corinth without water after pipe leak

Posted: Updated:
Corinth, KY -

A city in Kentucky has gone three days without fully running water because of a leak in its pipes. Residents in Corinth tell news outlets they started noticing their water had low pressure Friday and that it was completely gone Saturday morning. City officials tell WCPO-TV crews had not found the leak Monday night. The city's water manager tells WKRC-TV crews have been trying to find the leak since Saturday morning and there are 945 gallons (3,580 liters) spilling a minute. The city's water district has been able to turn lines on, so most among its roughly 200 residents will have at least a trickle. They are asked to boil water before consuming.

Powered by Frankly

325 Emmett Ave
Bowling Green, KY 42101

General Phone: 270-781- 2140

Can't find something?

Home

Weather

SoKY Sunrise

Radar & SoKY

Program Guide

Powered by WorldNow
All content ©Copyright 2000 - 2017 WNKY. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.