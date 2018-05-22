Carter and Rowan counties ranked best rest stops in Kentucky

Kentucky has announced the best rest areas in the state. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is ranking rest interstate areas in Carter and Rowan counties as the best in the state. The agency has an annual competition that is based on unannounced inspections. The Carter County eastbound I-64 rest area and the Rowan County westbound I-64 rest area tied for the top award. Kentucky State Highway engineer Andy Barber says "The employees who keep the rest areas clean and safe are doing their part as ambassadors for the state." The rest stops have been serving Kentucky interstate motorists for about 40 years.