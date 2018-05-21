Truck driver dies in crash - WNKY.com | SoKY Community, Events, Weather

Truck driver dies in crash

By Deborah Highland, News Director
Metcalfe County, KY -

An Arkansas truck driver died Monday afternoon after crashing the truck he was driving on the Cumberland Parkway near the 35-mile marker in Metcalfe County.

Kentucky State Police Commercial Enforcement was called to the one-car wreck at 12:55 p.m.

Paul Edward Smith, 48, of Arkansas was driving a 2011 Freightliner east on the parkway when for reasons unknown to police the truck traveled through the median, across the westbound lanes and struck a guardrail and rock embankment, according to a release from KSP.

Smith was not wearing a seatbelt and was pronounced dead at the scene by the Metcalfe County Coroner.

