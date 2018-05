A cow got loose in Northern Kentucky overnight, forcing police to shut down a major interstate.

The southbound lanes of Interstate 71/75 were closed around one a.m. Then the cow jumped the median barrier forcing officials to close the northbound lanes, too.

Both directions reopened after 20 minutes when investigators shot and killed the animal. The cow's carcass was then taken to a farm in Kenton County.

It's unclear where the cow came from.