Kentuckians headed to the polls

Kentuckians will be headed to the polls tomorrow for the state's primary election.

Polls open at Six A.M. and close at 6 P.M. Kentucky's secretary of state announced last week that there could be a near-record primary turnout. Alison Lundergan Grimes is expecting nearly 30 percent of registered voters, or 3.3 million Kentuckians, to participate.

In order to vote, you must bring some form of identification, whether it's a drivers license, social security card or signed credit card.

You can visit http://www.sos.ky.gov to find out your polling location and view sample ballots.