Kentuckians headed to the polls - WNKY.com | SoKY Community, Events, Weather

WNKY News

Kentuckians headed to the polls

Posted: Updated:
Kentucky -

Kentuckians will be headed to the polls tomorrow for the state's primary election. 

Polls open at Six A.M. and close at 6 P.M. Kentucky's secretary of state announced last week that there could be a near-record primary turnout. Alison Lundergan Grimes is expecting nearly 30 percent of registered voters, or 3.3 million Kentuckians, to participate. 

In order to vote, you must bring some form of identification, whether it's a drivers license, social security card or signed credit card. 

You can visit http://www.sos.ky.gov to find out your polling location and view sample ballots.

Powered by Frankly

325 Emmett Ave
Bowling Green, KY 42101

General Phone: 270-781- 2140

Can't find something?

Home

Weather

SoKY Sunrise

Radar & SoKY

Program Guide

Powered by WorldNow
All content ©Copyright 2000 - 2017 WNKY. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.