Local authorities participating in 'Click It or Ticket' campaign

Authorities nationwide are gearing up for the national ‘Click It or Ticket’ campaign, kicking off today and running through the end of the month.

“There will extra law enforcement out all across the state and major highways will have check points,” Barren County Sheriff Kent Keen says, “it’s about protecting our drivers across the state. It’s not about ticket quotas.”

You may be saying to yourself, “isn’t buckling up always the law year-round?” and you’re right, but nationwide, Memorial Day marks beginning of the summer traveling season and with more people on the road, more accidents are likely to occur.

“We see an increase of drinking around the holidays, such as Memorial Day, Fourth of July, Labor Day,” Erin Eggen with the Kentucky Office of Highway Safety says, “and some people may be making the wrong decisions to be on the road, but guess what? The seat belt is your best defense against a distracted driver, a drunk driver, a speeding driver.”

Will you be clicking it or getting a ticket? According to the Kentucky Office of Highway Safety, on average, more Kentuckians will be seeing the flashing blue.

Eggen explains, “Kentucky seat belt usage rate is at 86.8 percent, however that is below the national average seat belt usage rate which is at 90.1 percent.”

Sheriff Keen says he see’s all too often what not wearing your seat belt can mean—in some cases, a life or death decision.

“It’s very disheartening, it’s a very sad situation where someone may lose their life or be injured very seriously possibly for the rest of their life,” Keen says, “and if they’d just taken a few seconds to snap that safety belt of click that seat belt, it quite possibly could have saved their life or prevented major injuries to them.”

The Click It or Ticket campaign runs until June 3rd.