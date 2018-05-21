Glasgow man charged with trafficking drugs - WNKY.com | SoKY Community, Events, Weather

WNKY News

Glasgow man charged with trafficking drugs

Posted: Updated:
Barren County, KY -

A Glasgow man is under arrest, charged with trafficking in synthetic drugs, marijuana and tampering with physical evidence.

According to Glasgow police, 40-year-old Jeremy Depp attempted to flee when investigators tried to speak with him about a drug complaint on South Lewis Street. Police say when he ran out the back door, he threw several bags over a fence. Police say those bags contained a large amount of synthetic marijuana.

Officers also located over a half a pound of spice and three ounces of marijuana. Tonight, Depp remains in the Barren County Jail. 
 

Powered by Frankly

325 Emmett Ave
Bowling Green, KY 42101

General Phone: 270-781- 2140

Can't find something?

Home

Weather

SoKY Sunrise

Radar & SoKY

Program Guide

Powered by WorldNow
All content ©Copyright 2000 - 2017 WNKY. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.