Glasgow man charged with trafficking drugs

A Glasgow man is under arrest, charged with trafficking in synthetic drugs, marijuana and tampering with physical evidence.

According to Glasgow police, 40-year-old Jeremy Depp attempted to flee when investigators tried to speak with him about a drug complaint on South Lewis Street. Police say when he ran out the back door, he threw several bags over a fence. Police say those bags contained a large amount of synthetic marijuana.

Officers also located over a half a pound of spice and three ounces of marijuana. Tonight, Depp remains in the Barren County Jail.

