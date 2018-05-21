BGHS breaks ground for reconstruction project

Bowling Green High School broke ground today on the school's addition. The high school was founded over 100 years ago and was only the second public high school in the state. Now Bowling Green High School is beginning a new chapter.

In 1970, the current Bowling Green High School was built and today, nearly 50 years later, Bowling Green Independent Schools broke ground on the addition. Community members, students and staff gathered around to watch.

The new addition is the first phase of the reconstruction process and will provide over 90,000 square feet of classroom space.

"Well this is an exciting day, not just for our school district, but for the entire community. We begin the reconstruction of Bowling Green High School, which is coming up on it's 50th year of existence at this facility and so we are going to be able to provide outstanding academic opportunities for students in this community for decades to come, so really exciting." says Gary Fields, the BGIS Superintendent.

The new building will provide a state-of-the-art learning environment with new technology. Classroom space will house new science labs and the Medical Arts Academy.

"It's such a great opportunity for our students to have such cutting-edge technology. For the Medical Arts students, the labs will be a training facility that will mimic the real world." says Elisa Brown, a principal at BGHS.

The new building will be located on the practice soccer field in front of the pool. City school officials tell us they have three main goals in mind for the new space: learning, security, and energy efficiency.

"It was originally a school built without walls, so a lot of circles int he building and so we needed to start from scratch. So the exciting thing is we are going to do it on this site at 1801 Rockingham Lane. Which has been the home for 48 years of this high school. It also gives us the opportunity to build around the current building. So we are not really going to disrupt the day to day learning that's going on over the next two years of construction." adds Fields.

The first phase is expected to be completed by 2020.