A 23-year-old woman is under arrest, accused of firing several shots at a home.

Authorities arrested Sarah Garrett of Glasgow and charged her with wanton endangerment. According to police, she fired the rounds at a home located at 200 Mack Smith Road in Bonnieville. When investigators caught up with her, they say she was in possession of the handgun that had been fired toward the residence.

Garrett was lodged in the Hart County Jail.