Two robberies reported Sunday night

At 10:01 p.m. Sunday a man armed with a handgun entered Burger King at 3020 Scottsville Road and demanded money.

An employee complied with the robber’s demands, and the robber left the restaurant with an undisclosed amount of cash, Bowling Green Police Department spokesman Officer Ronnie Ward said.

Four minutes later another armed robbery was reported at a gas station at 3380 Louisville Road, Ward said.

In that incident, the robber displayed a gun and demanded money. The clerk complied, and the robber left with undisclosed amount of cash.

Police are working to obtain surveillance imagery from both businesses as well as surrounding businesses, Ward said. In both thefts, the robbers were concealed well.

Police have not determined if the two robberies are related. Both remain under investigation.