Kentucky native sworn in as new CIA Director

Gina Haspel, a Kentucky native and the acting head of the CIA, was confirmed by the Senate last week, after overcoming criticism about her role in harsh interrogation tactics employed by the agency in the wake of 9/11. She is the first woman to lead the agency.

Hours before the swearing in, the President took to Twitter criticizing former CIA Director John Brennan. Mr Trump is suggesting Brennan is to blame for the Russia probe.



Brennan became the agency's director in 2013 under President Barack Obama and served until January 2017. He has been a vocal critic of Mr Trump.

