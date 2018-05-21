Aircraft skids off runway at Kentucky airport - WNKY.com | SoKY Community, Events, Weather

Aircraft skids off runway at Kentucky airport

Lexington, KY -

One Kentucky airport is making its way back into full operations, that's after one of its airplanes took a left turn and left some passengers concerned and muddy too. According to LEX 18, on Saturday, Delta flight 3359 came in for a smooth landing only to begin skidding off the runway into a grassy area of the runway. None of the passengers on-board were harmed but some had to be rescued from the mud. The plane itself however was stuck, the rainy weather not helping. This unexpected incident did impact other flights heading into Blue Grass Airport. With quick work, the airport was able to get its flights back on schedule Sunday morning. The derailed flight was coming from Atlanta and no damage to the plane was reported by the airport.

