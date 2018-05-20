Non-profit hosts 80s themed benefit

People from across South Central Kentucky went back in time for a good cause on Saturday evening.

Sloan Convention Center was the host for Venetian Ball 2018 to benefit Family Enrichment Center. This year's theme was "80s Prom" and attendees got into the spirit by wearing fashion styles inspired by the decade.

Those in attendance were treated to food from local restaurants, a silent auction featuring items from local businesses and a night of dancing to music by Dizzorderly Conduct.

Proceeds from the event go to Family Enrichment Center's mission to empower families and prevent child abuse.

To learn more about Family Enrichment Center, visit their website www.familyenrichmentcenter.com.