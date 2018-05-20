Non-profit hosts 80s themed benefit - WNKY.com | SoKY Community, Events, Weather

WNKY News

Non-profit hosts 80s themed benefit

Posted: Updated:
Bowling Green, KY -

People from across South Central Kentucky went back in time for a good cause on Saturday evening. 

Sloan Convention Center was the host for Venetian Ball 2018 to benefit Family Enrichment Center. This year's theme was "80s Prom" and attendees got into the spirit by wearing fashion styles inspired by the decade.

Those in attendance were treated to food from local restaurants, a silent auction featuring items from local businesses and a night of dancing to music by Dizzorderly Conduct.

Proceeds from the event go to Family Enrichment Center's mission to empower families and prevent child abuse.

To learn more about Family Enrichment Center, visit their website www.familyenrichmentcenter.com.

Powered by Frankly

325 Emmett Ave
Bowling Green, KY 42101

General Phone: 270-781- 2140

Can't find something?

Home

Weather

SoKY Sunrise

Radar & SoKY

Program Guide

Powered by WorldNow
All content ©Copyright 2000 - 2017 WNKY. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.