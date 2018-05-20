Louisville man dies after crash

A Louisville man died Sunday after a late morning collision on Interstate 65 north.

Charles D. Elzy, 74, was driving a 2018 Hyundai Tucson north when his car exited the road at 11:06 a.m. and collided with a disabled tractor trailer truck that was parked in the emergency lane, according to a release from the Kentucky State Police.

The truck was occupied by Robert W. Humphrey, 48, of Johnson City, Tenn. who was not injured, according to the release.

Elzy was taken to The Medical Center where he died.

Interstate traffic was stopped at times and backed up to near the Tennessee state line into the late afternoon while police investigated the crash.

The investigation is ongoing.