Kentucky ranks sixth nationally for senior hunger

Kentucky ranks sixth nationally for senior hunger according to a new report from Feed America and the national foundation to end senior hunger. 

The report found that nearly 11 percent of Kentuckians who are 60 years and older lack reliable access to a sufficient quantity of affordable, nutritious food. In 2016, 5 million American seniors were classified as food insecure. The report also discovered that seniors living in the south are more likely to experience food insecurity than seniors living in other parts of the country. 

Louisiana ranks number one for senior food insecurity.
 

