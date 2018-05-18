University of Louisville reaches settlement with former athletic director

The University of Louisville board of trustees and the U of L athletic association voted during a special meeting this morning to settle with former Athletic Director Tom Jurich.

Jurich was fired in October, weeks after he was placed on paid administrative leave after the school was linked to a pay-for-play investigation conducted by the FBI. He will receive $4.5 million in the settlement, and personnel file will also be updated to say that his employment with U of L ended without cause as a result of his resignation. He was initially fired with cause.

At the time he was fired, Jurich was the highest paid athletic director in the country.

Jurich will also receive other benefits, including health insurance and football and basketball tickets, and agreed not to initiate any further legal action against the university.