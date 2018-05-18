Secretary of State predicts record turnout for Tuesday's primary

Secretary of State Alison Lundergan Grimes is projecting a turnout of 30 percent or less of the 3.3 million people registered to vote in Kentucky will turn out for next week's primary election.

A turnout of 30 percent would represent the highest participation in a Kentucky primary election in nearly a decade. Approximately 32 percent of Kentuckians voted in the 2010 midterm primary election.

Grimes tracks absentee ballot totals as an indicator of final turnout on election day. According to current statistics, Grimes projects turnout for the May 22nd primary election will be about par with the midterm elections of 2014 and 2010 when 26.8 percent and 32.2 percent of Kentuckians voted, respectively.

As of Monday, nearly 25,000 voters had voted in person on machines in county clerks' offices and approximately 12,000 mail-in absentee ballots were sent to voters who had requested them.

