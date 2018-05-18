Gas prices are on the rise in South Central Kentucky

Gas prices are making people cringe when they are filling up at the pump.

According to GasBuddy.com, gas prices are on the rise. Last week, the national average went up by six cents per gallon.

Oil prices also increased and reached $71 per barrel, the highest since 2014.

In Kentucky, gas prices are not any better. The average price of gas in Warren County is $2.77 per gallon.

"During the summer and traveling, the factors of costs. The cost factors in a lot. Especially if you're traveling long distances." says Lisa Gray, a motorist.

The current gas prices are even higher than prices in our neighboring state, Tennessee. Leaving many checking their wallets and their gas tanks.

"It's tough on the wallet, but I am trying to walk more now and use public transportation. Whatever I got to do to not spend as much money on gas. It just depends." says another motorist, Spencer Majka.

According to the website the highest gas price average in Kentucky this year is actually today's date (5/18).