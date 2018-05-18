Brad Bonds introduced as ACS Boys Basketball Coach

The longest tenured Region 4 girls basketball coach is switching locker rooms at Allen County-Scottsville High School. After 11 years as head coach of the Lady Patriots, Brad Bonds has been named as the new coach of the Patriot basketball program.

Bonds will leave the Lady Patriots after an 11-year stint in which his teams went 222-113. The three-time Region 4 Coach of the Year guided the 2015 Lady Patriots to second in the KHSAA State Tournament. In addition to the 2015 Region 4 championship, ACS was region runner-up in 2013 and a quarterfinalist in 2009, 2014, and 2016.

Bonds inherits a Patriot basketball program in a rebuilding process. ACS posted a 9-19 record this past season under coach Nick Chaykowsky--the eighth consecutive year in which the Patriots finished with a sub-500 record. Bonds will be looking to lead the Patriots to their first District 15 title since 2010 and their first Region 4 tournament appearance since the 2012-13 season.

Bonds becomes the 15th Patriot coach in Allen County-Scottsville program history.