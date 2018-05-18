C4 Corvette gathering brings more car enthusiasts to Bowling Green

If you like Corvettes...the Annual C4 gathering is happening now at the National Corvette Museum in Bowling Green.

The C4 gathering celebrates the fourth generation of the Chevrolet Corvette made from 1984- 1996.

This year the event honors the ZR1 Black Widow edition. There were only seven produced and five are on display at the event.

This event attracts around 125 visitors to the museum and some even bring out their own Corvettes.

To many people it's not just a car, but a passion...

"Well the C4 is a very unique car. Things happened in the history of the C4 that probably never happened before and probably will never happen again. Most of us not only love to drive these cars, but we are enamored with the enormous history behind it." says Mark Horner, car enthusiast and the president of ZR1 Net Registry.

The C4 gathering is taking place at the National Corvette Museum until Saturday.