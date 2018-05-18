WCPS School Board member steps down - WNKY.com | SoKY Community, Events, Weather

WCPS School Board member steps down

Warren County, KY -

The Warren County Public School District School Board is down a member. 

Becky Evans announced at the school board meeting Thursday night that she would be stepping down that her last day would be today. The reason she's stepping aside is to allow her daughter to work in the district. The state's anti-nepotism law prevents school board members to serve when their child is employed by the same district. Kentucky's education commissioner will find a replacement for Evans. 

She served on the school board for the last ten years. 

