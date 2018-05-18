Warren County grand jury returns indictments

A Warren County grand jury indicted the following people Wednesday.
- Jeffrey Kane Alexander, 36, 3695 Russellville Road, Russellville, first-degree bail jumping. Bond is $5,000.
- Kimberly Machelle Alvey, 20, 225 Cherry Way Apt. A, theft of identity, tampering with physical evidence, theft of mail matter, theft/receipt of a stolen credit or debit card and fraudulent use of a credit or debit card valued under $500. Bond is $1,500.
- Barry Keith Anderson, 41, 3776 Penns Chapel Road, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond was transferred.
- Kimberly Ann Anderson, 31, 3776 Penns Chapel Road, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond was transferred.
- Tyler Lee Branham, 34, 612 Cabell Drive Apt. B, first-degree promoting contraband, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and first-degree persistent felony offender. Bond was transferred.
- Rebecca Lynn Lance, 39, 612 Cabell Drive, Apt. B, first-degree promoting contraband, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, third-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, public intoxication, possession of drug paraphernalia and first-degree persistent felony offender. Bond was transferred.
- Jonathan Lee Campbell, 30, Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree assault and tampering with physical evidence. Bond is $25,000.
- Jimmy Keith Clemmons, 57, 3744 Park School House Road, Waxahatchie, Texas, first-degree possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond is $1,000.
- Telly Savalas Denson, 42, 201 W. 11th Street Apt. 14, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants fourth offense within 10 years, operating a motor vehicle while license is suspended for DUI second offense within 10 years, possession of an open alcoholic beverage container in a motor vehicle, failure to wear seat belts, reckless driving and first-degree persistent felony offender. Bond was transferred and a notice to appear was issued.
- Daniel Dee Farmer, 53, homeless, three counts of criminal possession of a forged instrument. Bond is $1,500.
- Johntrell Donte Foster, 24, 311 Hillview Court, Princeton, first-degree bail jumping and first-degree persistent felony offender. Bond is $5,000
- Larry Christopher Geralds, 41, 1346 Fincastle Way, Shepherdsville, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and theft by unlawful taking of property valued under $500. Bond was transferred.
- Sandra Carol Gonzalez, 43, 67 Sunnylane Richeliu Road, Morgantown, first-degree bail jumping and first-degree persistent felony offender. Bond is $5,000.
- Amanda Lee Hill, 33, address unknown, nine counts of criminal possession of a forged instrument, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $500 or more but less than $10,000, fraudulent use of a credit/debit card valued at $500 or more but less than $10,000, theft/receipt of a stolen debit or credit card - two or more cards and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond was transferred.
- Justin Michael Pannell, 27, address unknown, nine counts of criminal possession of a forged instrument, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance first offense, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $500 or more but less than $10,000, fraudulent use of a credit/debit card valued at $500 or more but less than $10,000, theft/receipt of a stolen debit or credit card - two or more cards and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond was transferred.
- Desiree Rayshonda Mayers, 19, address unknown, two counts of criminal possession of a forged instrument. Bond is $5,000.
- Camisha Cassandra Tolbert, 21, address unknown, two counts of criminal possession of a forged instrument. Bond is $5,000.
- Richard Webb Moore, 51, address unknown, failure to comply with sex offender registry first offense. Bond is $1,500.
- Denver Jay Owens, 41, 2860 T.B. Hospital Road, two counts of first-degree wanton endangerment. Bond is $5,000.
- Adam Lee Parnell, 34, Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and excessive windshield tinting. Bond was transferred.
- Ray Anthony Rhodes, 57, 521 Woodford Ave., first-degree possession of a controlled substance. Bond is $1,500.
- Mark Timothy Santos, 33, 1905 Revielle Circle, Jacksonville Ark., second-degree rape, three counts of third-degree rape and four counts of unlawful transaction with a minor. Bond is $5,000.
- Travis Smiley, Warren County Regional Jail, 36, receiving stolen property valued at $500 or more but less than $10,000, tampering with physical evidence, first-degree wanton endangerment, first-degree criminal mischief, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of intoxicants first offense within 10 years, third-degree criminal mischief, resisting arrest and third-degree criminal attempt to commit escape. Bond is $10,000.
- Jerry Wayne Szpyrka, 33, 525 Lost River Circle, first-degree bail jumping and second-degree persistent felony offender. Bond is $5,000.
- Nicholas Earl Thomerson, 28, 4606 Caneyville Road, Caneyville, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $500 or more but less than $10,000, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and second-degree persistent felony offender. Bond was transferred.
- Thomas Blake Willett, 27, 1891 Mt. Zion Road, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, failure to wear a seat belt and operating on a suspended or revoked operator's license. Bond was transferred.
- Patrick Andrew Taylor, 20, address unknown, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana and giving a peace officer a false name or address. Bond is $250.