Arkansas man accused of sex acts with Bowling Green girl

An Arkansas man is accused of engaging in a sexual relationship with an underage girl from November 2015 to February 2015.

A Warren County grand jury Wednesday indicted Mark Timothy Santos, 33, of Jacksonville Ark. on one count of second-degree rape, three counts of third-degree rape and four counts of first-degree unlawful transaction with a minor, according to his indictment.

The girl told police in December that she had a sexual relationship with Santos who she said would pick her up after she sneaked out of her mother's home, according to Bowling Green Police Department records.

The girl told police the sexual encounters took place in three different residences and her mother did not know about them, records show. She said she felt Santos manipulated her and she felt that she performed these acts with Santos because he would get angry with her if she didn't.

Santos has not yet been arrested.