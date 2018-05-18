White Squirrel Brewery celebrating 3-year birthday

One of Bowling Green's highly visited breweries is celebrating a special accomplishment tomorrow.

White Squirrel Brewery, known for brewing their own in-house beer, is commemorating three years in the community.

White Squirrel is also a pub grub, where locals can chow down on eats like pub-style burgers and hot chicken.

Tomorrow, White Squirrel will be holding an event in-house to recognize their three years serving the city.

The event will begin at 4:00 PM, and will consist of music, good times and memories made.

Here are some of the bands you can expect at tomorrow's birthday bash:

The Pretty Ravens



The Pretty OKs



Three Japanese Girls



FFOYA

Don't miss out on this opportunity to show your appreciation for White Squirrel and their contribution to the community.

We had a chance to sit down with Sarah Wilson, the General Manager and Sean Stevens, the Co-owner.

They both feel their investment and commitment to providing locals with the best quality is how they've made it so far.

If you don't have plans tomorrow night, make your way to the White Squirrel for an unforgettable celebration.

For more information on tomorrow's event, visit their Facebook page here or their website here.