Annual Soap Box Derby continues tonight

Annual Soap Box Derby continues tonight

Bowling Green, KY -

The racers are getting ready, the 21st Annual Soap Box Derby is officially kicking off tonight!

The opening ceremony began with local celebrities and politicians taking a ride down the hill in the "Scott & Murphy Oil Can Race" Wednesday...

But tonight at 5 pm, all sponsors and riders, young and old, will be taking a whirl down the infamous track. The derby has held the title of the third largest local race in the world for over a decade.

You can head over to Phil Moore Park tonight, again at 5 pm, to see the 21st Annual Soap Box Derby.
 

