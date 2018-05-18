Annual Soap Box Derby continues tonight

The racers are getting ready, the 21st Annual Soap Box Derby is officially kicking off tonight!

The opening ceremony began with local celebrities and politicians taking a ride down the hill in the "Scott & Murphy Oil Can Race" Wednesday...

But tonight at 5 pm, all sponsors and riders, young and old, will be taking a whirl down the infamous track. The derby has held the title of the third largest local race in the world for over a decade.

You can head over to Phil Moore Park tonight, again at 5 pm, to see the 21st Annual Soap Box Derby.

