Hart County man arrested on child pornography charges

Hart County, KY -

In Hart County a man is behind bars for allegedly distributing child pornography. Following an undercover investigation, detectives with the Kentucky State Police Electronic Crimes Branch say they discovered 36-year-old Stephen Self of Horse Cave shared images of child sexual exploitation online.

On Thursday, the investigation led to the execution of a search warrant at the residence where equipment to commit the alleged crime was used and sequentially, seized. 

Self is facing three counts of distribution of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor.

He's currently in the Hart County Jail.
 

