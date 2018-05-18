Eight students dead in high school shooting in Santa Fe, Texas

First responders gathered students on a field outside the high school in Santa Fe, Texas, after reports of an active shooter.

Law enforcement was called to the school just as classes were beginning. Senior Tyler Turner saw at least one injury. Students reported seeing a shooter enter a first-period art class and open fire. Then someone pulled the fire alarm.

This sophomore ran to a nearby forest for cover. "I shouldn't be feeling like this at my school. This is my daily life i shouldn't be going through that."

Early reports from the area say there are multiple victims as the parking lot filled with ambulances and medical helicopters. Parents also arrived after seeing this emergency alert, about an active shooter situation.



School officials say the suspect is in custody. This morning's shooting comes as students were looking ahead to summer vacation, which starts in just two weeks.