Professor under fire after allegedly forcing students to buy his book

Professor under fire after allegedly forcing students to buy his book

Lexington, KY -

The University of Kentucky is trying to fire a journalism professor. They say required students to buy his book without permission. The Lexington Herald-Leader reported Thursday that Provost David Blackwell says tenured professor Buck Ryan "stole from students and he used university resources to do it." The school also says Ryan didn't disclose book sale proceeds. An internal audit says Ryan has required students use his book since 2009. Ryan says the school knew he used the book, and that he gave the profits to charities. Ryan refused an offer to resign last week. Ryan was also disciplined in 2016 for what school officials called "inappropriate touching and language of a sexual nature."

