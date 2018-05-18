Self-proclaimed basketball "escort queen" arrested in Louisville - WNKY.com | SoKY Community, Events, Weather

Louisville, KY -

News outlets report Katina Powell was arrested on Thursday moments after the court told her to vacate her Louisville home for allegedly cashing stolen and forged checks. An arrest report says Powell is accused of stealing $2,900 and trying to cash them last month at a liquor store. Louisville Metro Police Spokesman Dwight Mitchell said Powell will be charged with criminal possession of a forged instrument and theft by deception. In a book, Powell called herself the "escort queen." She allegedly provided women for sex with Louisville basketball recruits and players between 2010 and 2014 ultimately leading the NCAA to revoke the Cardinals' 2013 Men's Basketball Championship.

